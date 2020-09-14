Overview

Dr. Lisa Gonsalves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Gonsalves works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Ormond Beach Clyde Morris in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.