Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD

Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gonzalez-Abello works at Centerplace Health in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL and North Port, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez-Abello's Office Locations

    Childrens Health Center
    1750 17th St Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34234 (941) 861-1400
    Health Services
    2350 SCENIC DR, Venice, FL 34293 (941) 529-0200
    North Port Health Center Pharmacy
    6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 (941) 861-3300
    Sarasota Co Health Dept
    2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 (941) 861-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2018
    We are over the moon to have found a good pediatric clinic in Sarasota County. Having a place right across from the school is a real bonus! Dr. Abello was fabulous with my son. It was so refreshing after having negative experiences at other offices. As we were leaving the other physicians working made sure to greet my son and make him feel welcome! *note this place was not on our insurance as a provider, however they do accept our ins. It’s worth a call to see if you plan is accepted.
    Dena O. in Venice, FL — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124094339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalez-Abello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Abello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Abello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Abello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Abello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

