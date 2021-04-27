Overview of Dr. Lisa Gorsuch, MD

Dr. Lisa Gorsuch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Gorsuch works at Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health One Health Reese in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.