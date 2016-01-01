Dr. Lisa Grysen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grysen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Grysen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Grysen, MD
Dr. Lisa Grysen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Grysen's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Dallas7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 369-7661
Pediatric Associates of Dallas8355 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-7661
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Grysen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grysen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grysen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grysen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grysen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grysen.
