Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (152)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Dr. Pruett works at Revival Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Revival Dermatology
    8201 Preston Rd Ste 440, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 675-3227
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Acne

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356367106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT TUSCALOOSA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Pruett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pruett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pruett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pruett works at Revival Dermatology in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pruett’s profile.

    Dr. Pruett has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

