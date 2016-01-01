See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Deer Park, IL
Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD

Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deer Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gulcher works at Advanced Medical Aesthetics in Deer Park, IL with other offices in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gulcher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Medical Aesthetics
    20530 N Rand Rd Ste 132, Deer Park, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 719-2200
  2. 2
    4380 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ste 820, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 909-4400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gulcher?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gulcher to family and friends

    Dr. Gulcher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gulcher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992728885
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gulcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Gulcher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.