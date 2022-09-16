Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD
Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Guyot's Office Locations
Genesys Orthothics and Prosthetics841 Health Park Blvd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7340
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is thoughtful , kind and takes the time to listen to you. She really knows her stuff. I had back surgery and the pain was gone immediately.
About Dr. Lisa Guyot, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guyot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guyot has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.