Overview of Dr. Lisa Hall, MD

Dr. Lisa Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Stony Creek Internal Medicine in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.