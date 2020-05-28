Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Halpern, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Halpern, MD
Dr. Lisa Halpern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Halpern's Office Locations
Lisa R. Halpern MD LLC5229 New Design Rd, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 668-1320
Indian River Medical Center1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-4311
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-4286
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 10 years and believe Dr. Halpern is amazing. She takes the time to listen, offer suggestions, and is available if I am really struggling.
About Dr. Lisa Halpern, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.