Overview

Dr. Lisa Harmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Harmon works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN with other offices in Walker, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.