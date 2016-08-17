Overview of Dr. Lisa Hart, DO

Dr. Lisa Hart, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Hart works at Jenks Health Team LLC in Jenks, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.