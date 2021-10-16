Overview

Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine & Public Health and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Haubert works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.