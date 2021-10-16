See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine & Public Health and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Haubert works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 275-0212

Destruction of Anal Tumor
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr Haubert is a great doctor. She is highly skilled and very kind. She performed my colonoscopy. I highly recommend her.
    Flamingo Stringfellow — Oct 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043422744
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • The Ohio State University
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine &amp; Public Health
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haubert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haubert works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haubert’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haubert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

