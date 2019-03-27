Overview

Dr. Lisa Hays, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.