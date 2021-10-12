Overview of Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD

Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Hendricks works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Okeechobee in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.