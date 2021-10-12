Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD
Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Okeechobee1812 Us-441 Ste 230, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 763-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendricks?
Very kind, listened and great manor.
About Dr. Lisa Hendricks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932170263
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center- New York Medical College
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.