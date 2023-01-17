See All Pediatricians in Burleson, TX
Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD

Pediatrics
2.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD

Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Herrin works at Doctor Mom Md Pediatrics in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herrin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DoctorMom MD Pediatrics
    712 Sw Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 426-0757
  2. 2
    Dr. Lisa J. Herrin
    120 Ne Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 426-0757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366535445
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Herrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrin works at Doctor Mom Md Pediatrics in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Herrin’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

