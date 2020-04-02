See All Ophthalmologists in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD

Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.

Dr. Herrygers works at Medical Eye Specialists in Bozeman, MT with other offices in Belgrade, MT and Livingston, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herrygers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Eye Specialists PC
    300 N Willson Ave Ste 1003, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 587-1245
  2. 2
    Belgrade Office
    205 W Main St, Belgrade, MT 59714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 587-1245
  3. 3
    Livingston Office
    422 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 587-1245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • Livingston Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Migraine
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Migraine
Presbyopia

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205824448
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Az
    Internship
    • Boise Va Affrs
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Herrygers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrygers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrygers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrygers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrygers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrygers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrygers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrygers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

