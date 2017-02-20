Dr. Lisa Higa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Higa, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Higa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
-
1
Berkeley Office2510 Webster St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 548-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Higa since I reached the magic age of 50. I have been impressed with her knowledgeability and competence. Her approach is very conservative, which I appreciate. She is also a very nice person. I have recommended her to several of my friends.
About Dr. Lisa Higa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- University of California At Berkeley
