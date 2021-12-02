Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildenbrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand, MD
Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Hildenbrand's Office Locations
Westmoreland Womens Health Centers870 Weatherwood Ln Ste 1, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 863-2660
Excela Health Obgyn - Excela Square At Norwin8775 Norwin Ave Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-2660
Excela Health Obgyn - Scottdale109 Crossroads Rd Ste 202, Scottdale, PA 15683 Directions (724) 887-6960
Excela Health Obgyn100 Excela Health Dr Ste 302, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-8581
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Caring , compassionate! Delivered our little boy Kaiden Christian 6 years ago & has been my gynecologist ever since . For every concern I’ve ever faced medically , she’s always looked for a diagnosis , preformed proper testing or has given sound advice to treat anything ! She takes her time with patients and genuinely cares !
About Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821071358
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hildenbrand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildenbrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hildenbrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildenbrand has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hildenbrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildenbrand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildenbrand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildenbrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildenbrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.