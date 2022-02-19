Overview

Dr. Lisa Hilton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hilton works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.