Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Hitchins works at Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston
    10720 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 256-2000
  2. 2
    Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston
    17110 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-2364
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Hitchins treated me for several problems during the pandemic. She did a very good job of treating me, while figuring out how to maintain good safety protocols.
    Houston Sue — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740285360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Hitchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hitchins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hitchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hitchins works at Dermatology Center of Northwest Houston in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hitchins’s profile.

    Dr. Hitchins has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hitchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

