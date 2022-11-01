Overview

Dr. Lisa Holmes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at Hinsdale Primary Care in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.