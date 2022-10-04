See All General Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD

Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Hopkins works at Saint Peter's Breast Center in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Peter's Breast Center
    240 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 846-3300
  2. 2
    New Jersey Podiatric Physicians & Surgeons Group LLC
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 846-3300
  3. 3
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 745-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Hopkins. I had my first mammogram and it detected an abnormality so I had to make an appt with a breast specialist and I’m so glad I made the appt with her. She explained all of the images from the mammograms and ultrasound I had and explained why she was recommending a biopsy and what the test was going to involve. I asked a million questions and she was patient and answered every one. Her bedside manner is incredible, and although I was lucky and everything was fine, I felt confident moving forward with her if I had needed any follow up care. She is really amazing!!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1144347675
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

