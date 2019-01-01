Dr. Lisa Hostetler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hostetler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hostetler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hostetler, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Hostetler works at
Locations
-
1
Brinton Lake Dermatology500 Evergreen Dr Ste 20, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 785-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hostetler?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hostetler for ten+ years, and I can say without hesitation, that she is awesome! Very caring, patient, always willing to listen and able to answer all of my questions. I utilize both sides of the practice and have never had a bad experience.
About Dr. Lisa Hostetler, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780760835
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania, Dermatology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Goshen College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hostetler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hostetler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hostetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hostetler works at
Dr. Hostetler has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hostetler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hostetler speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hostetler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hostetler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hostetler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hostetler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.