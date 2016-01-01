Overview

Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hudgins works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.