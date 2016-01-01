Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hudgins works at
Locations
Pediatric Endocrinology Laboratory505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-6972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Hudgins, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University
- Bronx Municipal Hospial center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudgins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
