Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Hunsicker works at Revalla Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Revalla Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
    7750 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Disproportion
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Body Disproportion
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 02, 2019
    Dr. Hunsicker did a beautiful job on my nipple sparing direct-to-implant breast reconstruction surgery. She is a fabulous specialist who treated me like I was her only patient, answering all my questions thoroughly and patiently. Her office staff and OR team are extremely personable and professional. Dr. Hunsicker’s holistic approach to healthcare and well being enabled me to go home the evening of surgery; unbelievable! I highly recommend Dr Hunsicker and direct-to-implant surgery! GRLFGHT!
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447253893
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch|Utmb
    Residency
    • Colorado Health Sciences Center Department of General Surgery, Denver Colorado|University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas at Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Hunsicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunsicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunsicker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunsicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunsicker works at Revalla Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hunsicker’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunsicker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunsicker.

