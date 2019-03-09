Dr. Lisa Imundo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imundo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Imundo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Imundo, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Greenwich Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Imundo works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Greenwich Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Imundo?
My son has pain swelling stiffness warm joint and muscles pain.fatigue tiredness weekness
About Dr. Lisa Imundo, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881677763
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian
- Columbia Babies Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imundo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imundo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imundo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imundo works at
Dr. Imundo has seen patients for Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imundo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imundo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Imundo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imundo.
