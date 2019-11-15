Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Ingram, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Ingram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Ingram works at
Locations
Womens Wellness Center9998 Dransfeldt Rd, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 841-5266
Uchealth Emergency Room16990 Village Center Dr E, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 516-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a wonderful primary care physician, stop looking. You have found her. Dr Ingram is caring, LISTENS to your concerns and is very knowledgeable. If she can't help you, she refers you to someone who can. I have been going to her for over 7 years. I cannot say enough good things about her and her staff. She's absolutely awesome. Usually when you see a doctor it is rather stressful. Not with Dr Ingram. Her office has a very relaxed atmosphere even though it's always busy. 5 stars all the way around.
About Dr. Lisa Ingram, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841217650
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.