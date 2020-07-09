Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD
Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Jackson-Moore's Office Locations
UNC OB/GYN at Weaver Crossing1181 Weaver Dairy Rd Ste 150, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-7005
UNC Gynecologic Oncology (Greensboro)2400 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 832-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind has a wonderful bedside manner. She explained everything and made sure I understood everything. Dr. Lisa Jackson Moore takes the time to listen to you. I will highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an OB/GYN
About Dr. Lisa Jackson-Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson-Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson-Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson-Moore has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson-Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.