Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Wilkes Barre, PA
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD

Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Jacob works at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
    675 BALTIMORE DR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 808-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700077237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.