Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD
Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center675 BALTIMORE DR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spectacular. Had DIEP flap surgery and it went swimmingly from beginning to end. Everything was explained in minute detail and there were no surprises. I had excellent results and this has not always been the case with other plastic surgeons. Highly recommend Dr. Jacob and staff.
About Dr. Lisa Jacob, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700077237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
