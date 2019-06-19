Overview of Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD

Dr. Lisa Johnston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Johnston works at North Atlanta Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.