Dr. Lisa Jukes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Lisa M Jukes MD PA5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste B101, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 329-5806
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Dr Jukes and her office staff really care about each patient. They take the time to get to know each patients concerns and needs. Short wait time and excellent explanation of procedures, diagnosis and prognosis.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912913666
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Jukes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jukes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jukes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jukes has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jukes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Jukes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jukes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jukes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jukes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.