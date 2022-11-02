Overview of Dr. Lisa June, MD

Dr. Lisa June, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. June works at Joint Endeavors in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.