Dr. Lisa June, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa June, MD

Dr. Lisa June, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. June works at Joint Endeavors in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. June's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Endeavors Rheumatology
    127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 890-3899
  2. 2
    Joint Endeavors
    145 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 890-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Raynaud's Disease
Sjögren's Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa June, MD

    Rheumatology
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1689749798
    • 1689749798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of New Mexico
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of Cincinnati
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa June, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. June is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. June has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. June has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. June has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. June on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. June. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. June.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. June, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. June appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.