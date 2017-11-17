Dr. Kaepernick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Kaepernick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Kaepernick, MD
Dr. Lisa Kaepernick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kaepernick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaepernick's Office Locations
-
1
Peacehealth Obgyn At Squalicum Parkway3200 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 671-4944
-
2
Bellingham Obstetrics & Gynecologic Associates2980 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 671-4944
-
3
Peacehealth Dermatology & Endocrinology At Cordata South4465 Cordata Pkwy Ste 102, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 752-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaepernick?
Couldn't believe some of the ratings here. Dr. Kaepernick is the most personable doctors I have ever worked with. I had her deliver both of my babies via C-section. She is very attentive, knowledgable, caring. Just a beautiful personality overall.
About Dr. Lisa Kaepernick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326146861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaepernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaepernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaepernick works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaepernick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaepernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaepernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaepernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.