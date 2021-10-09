Overview of Dr. Lisa Kalik, MD

Dr. Lisa Kalik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University (NYU)|New York University (NYU) - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kalik works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.