Dr. Lisa Kao, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Kao, MD

Dr. Lisa Kao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kao works at Facey Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Medical Foundation - Burbank
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2622
  2. 2
    Facey Medical Group-Burbank
    2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 723-3005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Dr. Kao Is kind, professional and thoughtful
    Anonymous — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Lisa Kao, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164470647
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Rw Johnson Hospital|UMDNJ-RW Johnson Hosp
    • UMDNJ-RWJUH
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

