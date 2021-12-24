Dr. Lisa Karamardian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamardian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Karamardian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Karamardian, MD
Dr. Lisa Karamardian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Karamardian works at
Dr. Karamardian's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Beach Ob/Gyn office500 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 644-2722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Richard N Christie MD1441 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-2722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
While Dr. Karamardian was not our OB/GYN, she is part of the same medical group (PACWHA) and was the OB/GYN on call when we finally delivered BOTH of our babies (separate births). Absolutely wonderful doctor, very knowledgable, very skilled, and did a great job in delivering two NICU babies. We appreciate her work tremendously!
About Dr. Lisa Karamardian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1922053644
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Dr. Karamardian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karamardian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karamardian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karamardian speaks Armenian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamardian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamardian.
