Overview

Dr. Lisa Kassenoff, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Kassenoff works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.