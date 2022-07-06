Overview

Dr. Lisa Kelso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Kelso works at Delray Physicians in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.