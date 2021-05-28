Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenigsberg-Fechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 567-8091Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-2408Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Top Notch Pediatric Endocrinologist. I was pleasantly surprised at how knowledgeable, patient, kind and professional Dr. Kenigsberg was during our first visit. We had to change endocrinologists for my son's thyroid issues. She is intelligent and explained the endocrine issues my son has (and that I have had for about 20 years) that no physician has ever explained to me in a way that made sense before. I walked away from there feeling like my son is in the best hands possible for these issues. She was organized and went through everything with me step by step, she made notes of all that she discussed and the future plan and gave me a print out of "the plan". She was absolutely fabulous with my high functioning autistic son and had great insight into his non-endocrine issues as well. I trust this dr completely. I feel so blessed to have found her and feel at peace that we have a plan for the issues and that this dr is MORE than competent! I couldn't be happier. I highly recommend her!
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942438767
- Children's Hospital At Montefiore / Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Nyu Sch Med-Bellevue Hosp Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
