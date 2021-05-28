See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kenigsberg-Fechter works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 567-8091
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2408
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Overweight
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1942438767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital At Montefiore / Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Nyu Sch Med-Bellevue Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

