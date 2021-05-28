Overview

Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg-Fechter, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kenigsberg-Fechter works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.