Overview

Dr. Lisa Kenis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kenis works at Lisa Kenis DO in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.