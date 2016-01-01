Overview of Dr. Lisa Kim, MD

Dr. Lisa Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Kim works at Lisa M. Kim M D Inc. in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.