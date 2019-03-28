Overview of Dr. Lisa Klanke, MD

Dr. Lisa Klanke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Klanke works at PriMED Physicians Centerville Pediatrics in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.