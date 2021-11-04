Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD
Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Knopf works at
Dr. Knopf's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St # 201, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knopf takes care of my elderly mom. She is wonderful— very knowledgeable, accessible, and kind. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1073806345
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knopf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.