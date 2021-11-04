See All Neurologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD

Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Knopf works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knopf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-3621
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    462 Queen St # 201, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-3621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Backus Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Knopf takes care of my elderly mom. She is wonderful— very knowledgeable, accessible, and kind. I highly recommend her!!
    Patty — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1073806345
    Education & Certifications

    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Knopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knopf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

