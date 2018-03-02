Dr. Lisa Kopas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Kopas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Kopas, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kopas works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants, PLLC6560 Fannin St Ste 1632, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
-
2
Pulmonary Crit Cr & Slp Medcn6624 Fannin St Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopas?
Not only is the staff at this clinic location knowledgeable, they are very patient focused in making you feel comfortable, safe, and good about their direction. Dr. Lisa Kopas demonstrates patient compassion in a very sincere way. She is easy to understand and very thorough. I definitely recommend this clinic and Doctor.
About Dr. Lisa Kopas, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174795157
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopas works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.