Overview

Dr. Lisa Kopas, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kopas works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultants in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.