Overview of Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD

Dr. Lisa Kroopf, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Kroopf works at Direct Access MD in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.