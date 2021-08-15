Dr. Kugelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Kugelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Kugelman, MD is a Dermatologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Kugelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Dermatology/Blue Back Sq65 Memorial Rd Ste 450, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 523-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kugelman?
very knowledgeable physician especially with latest evidence based practices
About Dr. Lisa Kugelman, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235173873
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kugelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kugelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kugelman works at
Dr. Kugelman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kugelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kugelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kugelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kugelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kugelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.