Overview of Dr. Lisa Kurian, MD

Dr. Lisa Kurian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Kurian works at Greenwich Endoscopy Center LLC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Port Chester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.