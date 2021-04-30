Overview

Dr. Lisa Larkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Larkin works at Lisa Larkin, MD & Associates, a Ms.Medicine Practice in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

