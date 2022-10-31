Overview of Dr. Lisa Laya, MD

Dr. Lisa Laya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Laya works at Stones River Medical Consultants in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.