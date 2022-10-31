Dr. Lisa Laya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Laya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Laya, MD
Dr. Lisa Laya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Laya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laya's Office Locations
-
1
Stones River Medical Consultants5653 Frist Blvd Ste 330, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7058
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laya?
I would recommend her and her staff to anyone!
About Dr. Lisa Laya, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1427046622
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - New York
- St. Peter' s Medical Center - New Brunswick
- Lutheran Medical Center - Brooklyn
- University of the Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laya works at
Dr. Laya speaks Filipino and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Laya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.