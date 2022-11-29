Dr. Lisa Learn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Learn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Learn, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Learn, DO
Dr. Lisa Learn, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Learn works at
Dr. Learn's Office Locations
-
1
Lisa J. Learn, DO's Office3536 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 568-3031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Florida Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Learn?
After more than a decade of looking at dozens of brown spots on my face, I opted to have laser treatments. Lauren applied the BBL and Moxi laser treatments on my face in one session. The results are simply unbelievable. The healing process was brief (no down time) and I watched in amazement as all the brown spots dissolved into freckles, then what looked like fine coffee grounds, and then completely sloughed off. I can't remember the last time I wasn't staring at a series of brown spots on both sides of my face! All my broken capillaries are gone too and my skin is super soft now. And let me add that Lauren is a real pro. She is meticulous and very mindful about comfort levels. Always checking to make sure the patient is doing fine and letting you know exactly what she is doing. I cannot recommend these treatments enough!! I am so happy and confident. Thank you for my smooth, healthy, and glowing new face.
About Dr. Lisa Learn, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245347889
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS)
- Chief Surgical Resident, General Surgery, Deaconess Health System, St. Louis, MO
- Deaconess Hosp
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Truman State
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Learn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Learn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Learn works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Learn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Learn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Learn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Learn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.